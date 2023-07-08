Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 3.9 %

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

