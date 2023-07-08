Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $331.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

