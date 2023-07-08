Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.12.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $189.14 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

