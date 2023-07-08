Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MTSI opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

