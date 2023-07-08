Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $87.26 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

