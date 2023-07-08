Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 14,771.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Joint worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Joint by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Activity at Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,604,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,009,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,480 shares of company stock valued at $619,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joint Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.