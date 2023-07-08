Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

