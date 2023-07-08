Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 538,051 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 68,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

