Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.34 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

