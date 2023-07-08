Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3,818.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

