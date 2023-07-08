Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

Avnet Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

