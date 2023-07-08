Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

