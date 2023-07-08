Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 423.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

