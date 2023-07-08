Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after buying an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after buying an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

