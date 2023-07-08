Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of indie Semiconductor worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $9.10 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,690 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.