Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Universal worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

