Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,640 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of United Fire Group worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $34.89.
United Fire Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Fire Group Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
