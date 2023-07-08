Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,640 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of United Fire Group worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.