Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.49% of AngioDynamics worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. CWM LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

About AngioDynamics

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.39 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.