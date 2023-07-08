Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

IVZ stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

