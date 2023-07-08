Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 1,086.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,701 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

