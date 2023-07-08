Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

VGR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

