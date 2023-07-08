Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.82% of Codexis worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 10.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Codexis by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 70,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $147,855.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,615.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

