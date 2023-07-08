Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 193,670 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 6,302.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 655,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 237,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.