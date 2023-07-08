Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

