Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Stagwell worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.07. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

