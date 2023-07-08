Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,652 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

