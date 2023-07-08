Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

