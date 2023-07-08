Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

