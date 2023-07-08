Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.