Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,614 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of InterDigital worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

