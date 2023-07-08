Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 386 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

CDW opened at $183.33 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.