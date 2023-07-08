Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 45,296 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,324,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.