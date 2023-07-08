Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,495 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Shares of KNX opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

