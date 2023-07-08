Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 48,320 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Columbia Financial worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Articles

