Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 740 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.