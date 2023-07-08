Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 740 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

