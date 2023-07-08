Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 838 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ross Stores by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

