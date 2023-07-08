Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,237,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,237,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,790 shares of company stock valued at $53,378,069. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

