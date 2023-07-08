Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $369.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

