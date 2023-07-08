Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

