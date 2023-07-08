Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

