Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
