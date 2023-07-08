Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.