American Axle & Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,314% compared to the average daily volume of 647 call options.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 8.9 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.