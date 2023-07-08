Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 590,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,363,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,664 shares of company stock worth $949,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

