Analysts Offer Predictions for Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$316.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

