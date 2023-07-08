Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $45.33

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

ARQT opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

