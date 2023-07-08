Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 624.86

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.86 ($7.93).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, June 5th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 597.40 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($6.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 681 ($8.64). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 600.03.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

