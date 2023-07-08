Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target at $5.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.87. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

