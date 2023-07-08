Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.